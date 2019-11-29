|
|
Lisa A. Mooney, 59
Leominster - Lisa A. Mooney, 59, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019 with her family by her side after a 9 month battle with metastatic breast cancer.
She was born on March 15, 1960, a daughter of Maurice J. and Gail M. Bolduc.
Lisa graduated from North Middlesex High School in 1978 and the Salter School in 2007.
For many years Lisa worked in sales and for the last 12 years she worked at Health Alliance Hospital in many different positions.
Lisa was a people person. She was an outstanding cook and loved to entertain her friends at her home. She loved spending time in her gardens and always had beautiful flowers.
She leaves behind the love of her life of 25 years, Michael P. Crowley; her beloved daughter whom she called "Moon Baby," Kahlie C. Belanger and her husband, Michael F. Belanger; her mother, Gail M. Bolduc; her sister, Valerie J. Low and her husband David J. Low; her brother David Bolduc; her stepchildren, Michael P. Crowley Jr. and his companion Samila, Christopher J. Crowley and his wife Gabrielle L. Crowley, Dr. Micaela A. Crowley and her husband Jason Cook.
Lisa also leaves behind the most special and important people of her life, her grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren so much! Zachary Mooney, Madison Mooney, Cameron Crowley, Rowan Crowley Michael Crowley III, Taylor Crowley, Emilie Crowley, Ana Santos, and Domenic Crowley.
She was predeceased by her dad, Maurice J. Bolduc, Jr.; her brothers, Scott and Mark Hammond, and her aunt Theresa.
Lisa loved and looked forward to the many vacations that her and Michael shared together. She especially enjoyed the many years that her and Michael were "trailer trash" in Wells, Maine with all the kids when they were younger.
She was a "shopaholic" and loved going to lunch and shopping with her mom and sister.
Lisa and Michael also enjoyed fine wines and dining out in nice restaurants.
Lisa was loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting her and leaves behind many close friends, who came and visited with her at the end. She will be missed by many.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4 at 10:00am in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster.
Calling hours are from 4-7 on Tuesday, December 3, in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.
Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions in Lisa's name may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster, MA 01453.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019