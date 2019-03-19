Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Servant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Servant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lisa Servant Obituary
Lisa D. Servant

WORCESTER - Lisa D. Servant of Worcester, MA passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at home following an illness.

She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Fred A. Koza and her mother, Joanne (Jansa) Servant.

Lisa was predeceased by her father, Arthur Servant of Arizona. She also leaves behind her two cats whom she loved dearly. Lisa also adopted many stray cats at the office of G&K Associates where she worked for 30 years with her husband Fred.

Calling hours will be held at Graham, Putnam, and Mahoney Funeral Parlors on Sat. March 23rd from 2 p.m-4 p.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.