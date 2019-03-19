|
|
Lisa D. Servant
WORCESTER - Lisa D. Servant of Worcester, MA passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at home following an illness.
She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Fred A. Koza and her mother, Joanne (Jansa) Servant.
Lisa was predeceased by her father, Arthur Servant of Arizona. She also leaves behind her two cats whom she loved dearly. Lisa also adopted many stray cats at the office of G&K Associates where she worked for 30 years with her husband Fred.
Calling hours will be held at Graham, Putnam, and Mahoney Funeral Parlors on Sat. March 23rd from 2 p.m-4 p.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019