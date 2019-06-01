|
Livingston R. Whyte, 65
WORCESTER - Livingston R. Whyte, 65, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital.
He was born and raised in Aberdeen, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, son of the late Lester White and Miranda Watson. As a young man in Jamaica, Livingston served with the Salvation Army, and then after completing the police academy, he served on the police department for over 18 years. When Livingston moved to the United States he continued his work with the Salvation Army where he worked as the director of the food program for many years.
Livingston will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of nearly 42 years, Marva L. (Pinnock) Whyte, eight children; Livingston, Richard, Phillip, Sharilee, Natalie, Sullian, Shanika and Roshane and six beautiful grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters, three brothers and many nephews and nieces.
Visiting hours to celebrate Livingston's life will be held Friday, June 7th from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Callahan Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. Livingston's Funeral Service will begin at 9:30 am on Saturday, June 8th at the Worcester Salvation Army Citadel Corps Worship Center, 640 Main Street. Burial will follow at All Faith's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Livingston may be made to the Salvation Army Worcester Citadel, 640 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01608.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2019