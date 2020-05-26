|
Lloyd Eldon Blaney, 85
SOUTH LANCASTER - L. Eldon Blaney, 85, died Friday evening, May 22, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sylvia I. (Crockett) Blaney; their four children: Wanda Munding and her husband, Don, Daryl Blaney, and his wife, Liccy, all of South Lancaster, Brent Blaney and his wife, Jill, of Montana, and Barbara Blaney, of South Lancaster; three siblings: Elaine Blaney of Florida, George Blaney, and Ruth Knowles, and her husband, Merle, all of Maine; nine grandchildren: Chris Linton and his wife, Maisa, Scott Linton and his wife, Pashal, Nick Linton and his wife, Chelsea, Angela Hohnberger and her husband, Matthew, Jasmine Blaney, Heidi Ewing and her husband, Terrance, Alex Munding, Daryl Blaney, Jr. and his wife, Maria, and Brittany Blaney-Anderson, and her husband, Matt; five great-grandchildren: Jason, Nathan, Vanessa, James, and Liam; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.
Eldon was born in Dresden, Maine, and raised in Princeton, Maine, son of Lloyd V. and Mazie (Cheney) Blaney. He was a graduate of Princeton High School, Princeton, Maine, and had been a resident of South Lancaster since 1971.
For more than 25 years until retirement, Eldon served as Area Director for Christian Record Services for the Blind, Inc., covering the territory from Maine to Delaware. Through his work, and in conjunction with the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Eldon helped to improve the quality of life for countless blind and visually impaired indivuduals, assisting to fulfill Christian Record's mission to provide free-of-charge publications in braille, large print, and audio formats, and sponsoring winter and summer camps through National Camps for Blind Children.
He was a devout, long-time member of the Village Church, South Lancaster, where he served as a Church Elder. Above all, he was a loving family man, who enjoyed each moment spent in the company of his wife, children, and grandchildren.
A private graveside service will take place in Eastwood Cemetery, Lancaster. A memorial service will later be held, at a date and time to be announced, in the Village Church of Seventh-day Adventists, 75 Sawyer St., South Lancaster. For those who wish, the Blaney family suggests that memorial donations be made to Christian Record Services, 5900 S 58th St, Ste M, Lincoln, NE 68516. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of Eldon, or offer condolences to his family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 29, 2020