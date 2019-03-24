|
Lois M. (Ducharme) Burnap, 71
FITCHBURG - Lois M. (Ducharme) Burnap, 71 years old, of Fitchburg, died Friday, March 22, 2019 in Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Ronald C. Burnap; sons Shane Burnap and his wife Jennifer of Fitchburg and Bryan Burnap of Leominster; daughter Brandee Burnap and her partner Diane "Slappy" Lomaglio of Gardner; brother Charles Ducharme and his wife Barbara of Leominster; sister Janice Page of San Diego, CA; granddaughter Megan Burnap of Fitchburg; her dog Chipper and several granddogs and grandcats. She was predeceased by her sister Norma Lehtinen.
Lois was born in Fitchburg on June 2, 1947, daughter of Norman E. and Priscilla A. (Narborne) Ducharme and was a life long resident. She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1965 and had worked as a medical secretary for various doctors in the area. Lois enjoyed line dancing, bowling, painting and wallpapering.
Funeral services and burial are private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019