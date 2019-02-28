|
Lois A. Carlson, 87
Worcester - Lois passed peacefully from this life to be with her Lord and Savior, on February 27, in Worcester.
Lois was born in Worcester on July 2, 1931, the daughter of Henry and Alfreda Jacobson. She was raised on Beverly Road and attended the Thorndike Elementary school. She graduated from the old North High school. Following high school, she graduated from nursing school at Memorial Hospital in Worcester. During her twenties and thirties she worked as a surgical nurse at Holden Hospital. When her children arrived she put aside her formal work as a nurse to devote her time to her family. However, she never really stopped being a nurse as she continually cared for those around her.
Lois was a lifelong member of Salem Covenant Church in Worcester. She loved her church family and thrived on being actively involved in her church. Her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was part of her very being, and she immersed herself in any way that she could serve others. She sang in the choir beginning in her teen-aged years and well in to her 80's; served as Sunday School Superintendent; chaired multiple committees; and remained involved with the youth groups well into her 60's.
Lois loved spending time with her family, her grandchildren, and friends. She also loved her home away from home on Moody Beach, especially when spending time with her family and friends there.
She leaves her beloved and devoted husband of 53 years, Howard; their three children, Sharon Poch and her husband Dan of Lancaster MA, her son Steven Carlson and his wife Jennifer of Medfield, MA, and her daughter Sarah Carlson of Las Vegas, NV; and 5 grandchildren - Carolyn, Nathan, and Alyssa Poch, and Andrew and Kirsten Carlson, all of whom she adored. They adored her right back, and will deeply miss their Grammy.
Special thanks for the Summit Elder Care Program, the caring caretakers at the East Mountain Street location, and those at Knollwood Nursing Center, who have provided such compassionate care for the past two years.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 23rd, 11:00am, at Salem Covenant Church, 215 East Mountain Street, Worcester. There are no formal calling hours, however there will be a time for food and visitation with the family following the service. Condolences can be posted to www.nordgrenmemorialchapel.com. The family thanks you for not sending flowers. Instead donations in Lois' memory can be made to either Salem Covenant Church Organ Restoration Fund 215 E. Mountain Street, Worcester 01605; or Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St. Suite 310, Wellesley Hills MA 02481.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019