Lois A. (Hamilton) Dion, 71Douglas - Lois A. (Hamilton) Dion, 71, of Ridge Trail, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in her home in Fort Myers, FL. She is survived by her fiancé and companion of over 25 years, John Menard; John's sons, Brandon Menard and wife Katie of Tracy, CA, and Jesse Menard and his girlfriend Emily Byram, all of Douglas; and John's grandson River of Tracy, CA.Lois is also survived by her daughter, Sherri Dion of Fort Myers, FL; her grandson, Dominic Desimone of Douglas; four sisters, Myrtle Bacon and her husband Roger of Oxford, Judy LaBonte and her husband Leo of Oxford, Norma Parker and her husband Arnie of Webster, and Jane Faucher and her husband Neil of Sebastian, FL; her brother, Jack Hamilton and his wife Maryann of Oxford; her brother-in-law, Raymond Casey of Oxford; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a daughter, Sheila Dion DeSimone; and a sister, Joyce Casey.Lois was born in Worcester on August 13, 1948, daughter of the late Bernard and Myrtle (Crosby) Hamilton, and graduated from Oxford High School in 1966.Lois was a graduate of Leo's Beauty School in Worcester and practiced hairdressing for a number of years. She was happily retired after having worked for UMASS in patient accounts as a biller for over 30 years. She loved a beautiful day at the beach, especially Fort Myers Beach where she and John had come to spend their winters. She loved decorating, watching "her" HGTV shows, and looked forward to get-togethers with her siblings. She was a very proud grandmother and looked forward to seeing Dominic graduate from college and begin his life journey.Lois was very thankful for her supportive family, especially during her hospitalizations of the past couple of years.Depending on the COVID-19 gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, the family hopes to have a memorial service and celebration of life on her birthday, August 13th, 2020. Details will be announced at a later date.Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.