

Sierra Vista, Arizona - Lois M. (Proctor) Girouard, 67, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 6, 2020 at Canyon Vista Medical Center, after a short illness. Glenda Farley, her cousin was at her bedside.



Lois was born on Nov. 29, 1952 in Worcester, MA. She attended Grafton Public Schools and graduated from David Hale Fanning Trade School For Girls in 1970, majoring in cosmetology.



After working many years in her field of choice, Lois studied accounting and was employed by several businesses in Massachusetts, South Carolina, and California. After retiring, she moved to Arizona.



Lois was known for her great smile, classic beauty, and caring, loving personality. She loved animals, especially her dog Lacey.



Lois was predeceased by her mother and father, Madeline M. (Magner) Proctor and Daniel L. Proctor Sr. and is survived by her sister Susan Merchant and her husband Donald of South Grafton, her brother Daniel L. Proctor Jr. of Grafton and his wife Anne, nephews, Roger Godbout Jr. and his wife Michelle of Highlands Ranch, CO as well as Scott Godbout of Webster, MA. In accordance with her wishes, Lois was cremated without services.





