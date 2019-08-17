|
|
Lois J. Nyako, 77
Worcester - Lois J. (Coates) Nyako, 77, of Worcester, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.
Lois was born August 11th, 1942 in Worcester, MA. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Seth L. Nyako (Nene Sakite II, Konor of Manya Krobo, Ghana) and six children: three sons, Neal Perkins of Millbury MA, Brian Nyako, and Peter Nyako of Worcester, daughters Elisia (Perkins) Stafford and her husband Alfred of Springfield, MA, Wendy (Perkins) Byfield and her husband Marlon, Kim (Perkins) Hampton and her husband Edward all of Worcester, MA. Two sisters, Margo Sholtz and Cheryl Cooper all of Worcester. Lois has thirteen grandchildren and six great grand children. She is predeceased by her sister JoAnne (Cooper) Brace-Sholtz, three brothers Norman Coates, Sr. Leonard Cooper, and Vernon Cooper.
She lived in Worcester, MA her entire life, a daughter of the late Alice Mable (Hazard) Cooper. She attended Commerce high school and graduated from the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1978. She dedicated her life to the service others as a Registered Nurse. Lois loved God and attended the A.M.E Zion Church of 55 Illinios Street. Worcester, MA. At some point she was a member of the choir singing to the glory of God on Belmont Street. She loved her family with her whole heart. She treasured family gatherings and enjoyed going to the casino with family and friends. She loved to dance, sing, draw and has a remarkable sense of humor. Lois was the quintessential matriarch of her large family and adored her grand children and great grand children. Her spirit, inner strength, and beauty will remain forever in the hearts of those that had the privilege of knowing and loving her. May her soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ.
A period of calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 am. Her funeral will be celebrated Friday, August 23, 2019 from the funeral home with a procession to Belmont A.M.E. Zion Church, 55 Illinois Street, Worcester were her Homegoing Celebration will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019