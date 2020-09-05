1/1
Lois Richardson
Lois E. Richardson, 91

Worcester - Lois Estelle (Knox) Richardson, 91, passed away peacefully at home on her birthday, September 1, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Harold Richardson, who passed in 2018.

Lois was born on September 1, 1929 in Worcester, Ma to Anna and Horace Knox-the fourth of nine children. Lois leaves behind two sisters, Alma Morrow and Judith Mikat as well as one brother, Herbert Knox. Lois was predeceased by her sisters, Helena Blake and Norma Pong, and her brothers Walter Knox, Charles Knox, and Robert Knox. She also leaves countless nieces, nephews and cousins behind.

Lois was the loving mother of three daughters and two sons. Lois is survived by her daughter, Carol and her husband Robert Chesitis of Sutton, her daughter Donna Blakeney of Cape Cod, and her daughter Judith Veroneau of Worcester. Lois is predeceased by her two sons, Barry DuBois and Kenneth DuBois.

Lois was considered the matriarch of her family, never missing a birthday for any of her 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Lois could always be heard laughing and had a warm smile for everybody. Kind-hearted and generous, Lois will be greatly missed by her family.

Lastly, a special thanks goes to Sue Wilson, Lois's caregiver and a devoted friend of the family.

Family and friends will celebrate and remember Lois's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 9th from 9 to 11 a.m. in Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial in Worcester County Memorial Park with her late husband, Harold will be private. Please visit Lois's tribute page, a message of condolence or memory can be shared with her family:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
