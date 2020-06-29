Lois Sheeran

Lois A. Sheeran, 91Auburn - Lois A. Sheeran, 91, of Auburn died Sunday, June 28th 2020 at home surrounded by her loving and devoted daughter and family. Her husband of 39 years, John F. Sheeran, Jr. died in 1988. She leaves a daughter, Pamela Ann Sheeran with whom she has lived for the last 23 years and her five grandchildren with paws whom she loved dearly, Benji, Mandi, Charley, Teddie and Missy Molly. She also leaves Patricia J. Foley who was like a second daughter to her and her former son-in-law and close friend, Robert J. Daigneault. She was predeceased by a brother, Ralph A. White, Jr.She was born in Worcester the daughter of the late Ralph A. White, Sr. and Marion Rose (Wiegert) White and graduated from the former High School of Commerce. Lois was a member of North American Martyrs Church. In 1998, Lois retired from UMASS Memorial Medical Center where she worked as a unit clerk.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the VNA Hospice of Worcester, especially Paulette, Andrea and Linda for the compassion and care Lois received.Her funeral is Wednesday, July 1st from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a Mass at 11:00 AM in North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to North American Martyrs Restoration Fund, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA 01501.