Lois Sheeran
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois A. Sheeran, 91

Auburn - Lois A. Sheeran, 91, of Auburn died Sunday, June 28th 2020 at home surrounded by her loving and devoted daughter and family. Her husband of 39 years, John F. Sheeran, Jr. died in 1988. She leaves a daughter, Pamela Ann Sheeran with whom she has lived for the last 23 years and her five grandchildren with paws whom she loved dearly, Benji, Mandi, Charley, Teddie and Missy Molly. She also leaves Patricia J. Foley who was like a second daughter to her and her former son-in-law and close friend, Robert J. Daigneault. She was predeceased by a brother, Ralph A. White, Jr.

She was born in Worcester the daughter of the late Ralph A. White, Sr. and Marion Rose (Wiegert) White and graduated from the former High School of Commerce. Lois was a member of North American Martyrs Church. In 1998, Lois retired from UMASS Memorial Medical Center where she worked as a unit clerk.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the VNA Hospice of Worcester, especially Paulette, Andrea and Linda for the compassion and care Lois received.

Her funeral is Wednesday, July 1st from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a Mass at 11:00 AM in North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to North American Martyrs Restoration Fund, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA 01501.

oconnorbrothers.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved