Lois J. White, 90
Sutton - Lois J. (Marsh) White, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13th surrounded by her loving family at Care One of Millbury. She will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness and generosity.
Lois's husband, Arthur R. "Wizzar" White passed away in 2004. She leaves three daughters, Marsha Fox and her husband, Bill of Sutton, JoAnn Rudge and her husband, Curt and Nancy Auclair and her husband, Paul all of Millbury; eight grandchildren, Derek Rudge and his wife, Melissa, Matthew Fox and his wife, Michele, Allison Altidor and her husband, Randoul, Milissa Obara and her husband, Dan, Brianne Airey and her husband, Brandon, Michael Auclair and his wife, Sarah, Noah Auclair and Olivia Auclair; eight great grandchildren, Taylor, Isabella, Trey, Hannah, Caleb, Owen, Elizabeth and Decker; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Alice (Wray) Marsh and a grandson, William "Bill" Auclair.
Lois worked many years and retired from Jeffco Fibers. She enjoyed going on bus trips and playing bingo with her friends at the Millbury Senior Center. Lois knitted blankets and hats for the babies at St. Vincent Hospital and she was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Charles F. Minney VFW Post 3329. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. Lois will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends will honor and remember Lois's life by gathering for a graveside service and burial on Thursday, Oct. 17th at 11 a.m. in Central Cemetery, West Street in Millbury. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Millbury Seniors, 1 River Street, Millbury, MA 01527 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 60 Walnut Street, Wellesley Hills, MA, 02481. Please visit Lois's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019