Louis R. Pero, 75
Auburn - Louis R. Pero, 75, of Auburn passed away on July 30, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital, surrounded by his wife and three children after battling heart disease. He was born in Worcester MA on April 20, 1945, the son of the late Steve and Eleni (Dine) Pero. He resided in Worcester for 57 years and moved to Auburn in 2002.
His kindness, generosity, and deep love of family history will be missed dearly by his family and others who loved him. He is survived by Barbara (Christo), his devoted, loving wife and best friend of 50 years; three children, Michelle Vasil and her husband Paul of Boston, MA, Stephanie Pero Fournier, Ph.D. and her husband John of Colchester, VT, Steven Pero of Holden, MA and four grandchildren, David and Matthew Fournier, Charlie and Sophia Vasil; his brother Perry Pero and wife Diane of Chicago, IL and sister Shirley Pero of Worcester, MA, sister-in-law Roberta Alera and her husband Keith of Shrewsbury, MA and his nieces, nephews, and family members.
He was a graduate of Classical High School in 1962, and of Worcester State University with a Bachelor's (1967) and Master's (1971) Degrees of Education. He served in the U.S. National Guard from 1967-1973. He spent his career at Quinsigamond Elementary School, as a long time educator of math and science for 28 years and then as a Principal for ten years. After he retired from the Worcester Public School system in 2003, he continued his passion for teaching and advising in the capacity as an adjunct professor at Quinsigamond Community College and Worcester State University in the Education Department teaching math and psychology classes. He was a proud member of the following educational organizations; Education Association of Worcester, Massachusetts Teaching Association, and National Education Association.
Lou was a life-long member and Historian of St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church in Worcester, MA. The Church was always a significant part of his life, and he volunteered tirelessly over the years. He was an active member of the Church community, and serving the needs of the church was one of the primary purposes of his life. He was a Sunday School teacher, a member of the choir, and a member of the Albanian Men's Chorale group, Kor' I Usterit. The involvement in these activities led to holding many senior leadership positions within the Church, including President of the Church Council and President of the Son's of St. Mary's. He was a founding member of the Sons of St. Mary's in 1972, and served on its scholarship committee for many years. His contributions continued, and he was one of the original members of the land & building committee that identified and helped secure the new location of the Church on Salisbury Street, where it exists today. He was the Chairman of the consecration of the new Church, along with his wife. He was involved with every Church Festival since 1983, to share the traditions and foods of our Albanian heritage. He served as Trustee of the Illyrian Garden Housing Complex and Trustee of St. Mary's Day Care and Nursery School.
Lou received multiple accolades in his life including, the most prestigious KNIGHT OF ST. GEORGE Medal from Archbishop Theodosius from the Albanian Orthodox Archdiocese in America for his devotion and commitment to the Church. In addition to the Albanian American National Organization (AANO) Lifetime achievement award for dedication to the organization that provides scholarship and opportunity to meet other Albanian-Americans from cities across the United States at annual conventions and basketball tournaments. On the local and national level, Lou was a 50-year member of the AANO and served as National President and Board of Governor.
Lou unconditionally supported his children and grandchildren in their various endeavors over the years. He always enjoyed his time with family and friends, and his fondest memories were at Revere beach as a young boy, to summering in Hampton with his young family, then in Harwich Port with his grandchildren. He was able to escape the New England winters to Naples with his best friend and wife, Barbara, always by his side. Lou continuously loved traveling with his wife and family and took them across the U.S and Europe. He was fortunate to have the opportunity to make three trips to Albania and share the family history and origin with his wife and children.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor Lou and pay their respects from 3:00-6:00 pm on August 2nd at St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester. Appropriate face coverings must be worn when in the Church, and social distancing must be honored. As a requirement, there will be no conversations in the church with family and friends during visitation. A private funeral service will be held on August 3rd in St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church with the Rev. Fr. Mark Doku officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery, Worcester.
To view live stream proceedings for the funeral at 11:00 am EST and burial in Hope Cemetery at approximately 12:15 pm, please go to Miles Funeral Home's web site, click on Lou's obituary, and click on the link indicated and you may watch the services at St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church and at Hope Cemetery. Furthermore, the burial service may be viewed at your leisure for 90 days by following the aforementioned process.
In lieu of flowers, and, if you wish to make a donation in Lou's memory, contributions may be made to St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church Endowment Fund, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester 01609.
