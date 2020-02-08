|
Lola M. Hoekstra, 87
Grafton/Henderson, NV - Lola M. (DeStefanis) Hoekstra, 87, passed away on February 5, 2020. She leaves two sons, Donald A. Hoekstra of Worcester, MA and Thomas A. Hoekstra of San Diego, CA, one daughter Lisa M. Hoekstra-Swartz and her husband Willem F. of Henderson, NV, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Lola was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Andrew A. Hoekstra in 2012, two sisters Lydia A. Rondeau in 2006 and "baby" Lola Maria DeStafanis in 1931. Born July 10, 1932 in the Bronx, NY to Antonio V. DeStafanis and Erminia R. (Donatelli) who immigrated to America from Italy in the early 1920's. Lola graduated from Uxbridge High School in 1951 and went on to work at Worcester County Trust and Whitinsville National Bank. Lola left the working world to raise her family. She lived for many years in North Grafton. "Mom, you and Dad were the "wind beneath our wings", Godspeed". Memorial contributions may be made to the . Private funeral arrangements are under the care of Roney Funeral Home in North Grafton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020