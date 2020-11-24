1/1
Lola Miller
1929 - 2020
Lola E. Miller, 91

WESTBOROUGH - Mrs. Lola (Enman) Miller of Westborough passed away on November 22, 2020 after a period of declining health. Lola was born at home on Cedar Street in Westborough on August 25, 1929 to Roland and Faith (Tomlin) Enman. Lola was predeceased by: her husband Albert Miller; her parents; stepmother Ruth (Schwarz) Enman; brothers Roland Enman and Earnest Tomlin and sister Jeanne (Enman) Goodall. She is survived by her siblings: Douglas, Bruce and Robert Enman and Judith (Enman) Flint.

Lola lived in Westborough her entire life graduating from Westborough High School in 1947. She worked at various Westborough companies: Ford's Newsroom Café; Teller at Guaranty Bank; Clerk at R. G. Shakour; Waitress at Don's Donuts and South Street Café. Lola's passion was a lifelong love of animals and she had many beloved pets during her lifetime.

There will be no services. A private burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
