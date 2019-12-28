|
|
Lorain F. Johnson, 91
AUBURN - Lorain F. (Fletcher) Johnson, 91, longtime Auburn resident, passed away on Sunday December 22, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First Congregational Church, 128 Central Street, Auburn. Burial will be held privately for her family in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. For Lorain's complete obituary, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019