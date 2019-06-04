|
Rev. Deacon Loren King
Clinton - Rev. Deacon Loren M. King, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 3, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Ann M. (Pope) King; their children and spouses, Daniel F. King & Gayle of Athol; Kathryn Zaleski of Colfax, NC; Betsy Roszko & Steve of Westborough; Sarah Wasiluk & Michael of Wales; Gerard P. King & companion Linda Bolduc of Littleton, NH; and L. Marsh King III & Trisha of Limington, ME. He leaves his brother, Stuart J. King of Hudson; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his grandson Joshua D. King, and three sisters, Lorraine Russo, Clara Crouse, and Patricia McCarthy.
Born in Hudson to the late Loren & Elsie (Guilbault) King, he attended local schools and graduated from the Hudson High School, Class of 1943. Loren enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant after three years of service to our country. He returned home and completed studies at the Stockbridge School of Agriculture before purchasing, owning and operating his family dairy farm in Boylston for many years. He later accepted a position at Marlborough Hospital where he remained for twenty years as an engineer before ultimately retiring as plant manager. In addition to his career, Mr. King served as a faculty member and instructor of plant maintenance and facilities at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School. A man of great faith, Loren entered studies of Diaconate ministry in the Catholic Diocese of Worcester in 1975 and was ordained a Deacon of the Church in 1978 by then Bishop Flanagan. He served his ministry in numerous parishes, including St. Rose of Lima in Northborough, St. Matthew in Southborough, Our Lady of Jasna Gora in Clinton, St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton, St. Richard of Chichester in Sterling, and St. Thomas More in Sarasota, Florida. Loren was an avid gardener, fisherman, and golfer well into his 80's. He enjoyed trips to Cape Cod and was a faithful fan of the Boston Red Sox. Above all, he was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and family man. Deacon King will lie in honor on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5 until 7PM in St. Richard of Chichester Church, 4 Bridge St., Sterling, with a Vigil Service to follow at 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Richard of Chichester Church and burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rev. Deacon Loren M. King, Jr. to the Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107, or to Salmon VNA & Hospice, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 7, 2019