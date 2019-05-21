|
Loretta D. (Adamiak) Berry, 89
Oxford - Loretta D. (Adamiak) Berry, 89, died peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Harold "Sonny" J. Berry of Oxford who died in 2013. She is survived by eleven children, Debbie Ashford of Holden, Louann Kustak and her husband Mike of Webster, Jacqueline Rucci of Auburn, Diane Smith and her fiancé Gerry Corkran of Webster, Laurie Falkenburg and her husband Douglas of the Bronx, NY, Jennifer Quigley and her husband Chris of North Grafton, Jessica Bristol of Millbury, Glenn Berry and his wife Terry of Holden, William Berry and his wife Cyndi of Connecticut, Kenneth Berry of Wenatchee, WA, and Ronald Berry and his wife Maila of Rutland; 27 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by six children, John Berry who died in 2018, Cathy Berry who died in 1969, Michael Berry who died in 1975, Gayle Berry who died in 1963, Gregory Berry who died in 1964, and Jeffrey Berry who died in 1981; two brothers, Harold and Edward; and three sisters, Bernadette, Christine, and Virginia. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine (Krol) Adamiak, and lived most of her life in Oxford.
Mrs. Berry was a homemaker who cared for her home and family for many years. She enjoyed watching Tom Brady and the Patriots, going out for rides and getting ice cream.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Calling hours are Friday from 8:30-10:30 a.m., at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Mass Hospice, 191 Pakachoag St., Auburn, MA 01501.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019