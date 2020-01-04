|
Loretta O. Born, 89
MILLBURY - Loretta O. (Vigeant) Born, 89, a long-time resident of Millbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Loretta would have celebrated her 90th birthday on January 1st.
Loretta was born in Worcester, the daughter of Anthony "Blue" Vigeant and Bertha (Tebo) Vigeant, and grew up in Wilkinsonville and then moved to Millbury. After raising her children at home, she then worked 20 years as the switchboard operator at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. Loretta was active in the Millbury Women's Club for many years. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who loved to read, watch the Patriots, and spend time with family. Her grandson Tim always looked forward to her special molasses cookies she baked especially for him.
Loretta is survived by her two children Joanne Born of Millbury, with whom she lived, Jeffrey Born of Uxbridge, her beloved grandson, Timothy Tranter Born and his partner, Matthew Marchand, both of Natick, former daughter-in-law, Pauline Tranter of Millbury, and many nieces, nephews and life-long friends. Loretta will be dearly missed. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her two sons, Michael and Steven Born, and her brother Conrad "Sonny" Vigeant of Grafton, who passed away on December 13th.
The Family has set a future date of February 15, 2020 to celebrate Loretta's Funeral Mass at St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury, at 9:00 AM. Loretta will be laid to rest privately with her parents in St. Brigid's Cemetery in Millbury. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Loretta's name to the Friends of the Millbury Public Library, 128 Elm Street, Millbury, MA 01527. Please visit Loretta's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Feb. 12, 2020