Sister Loetta Ciccarelli MPV
Worcester/Fitchburg - Sister Loretta M. Ciccarelli MPV, 81 of Worcester, co-founder of the Beacon of Hope in Fitchburg, passed away peacefully home to heaven Saturday, February 23rd, 2019. Funeral services are being planned for Thursday, February 28th. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family and Venerini sisters with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019