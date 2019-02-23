Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Ciccarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Loretta Ciccarelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sister Loretta Ciccarelli Obituary
Sister Loetta Ciccarelli MPV

Worcester/Fitchburg - Sister Loretta M. Ciccarelli MPV, 81 of Worcester, co-founder of the Beacon of Hope in Fitchburg, passed away peacefully home to heaven Saturday, February 23rd, 2019. Funeral services are being planned for Thursday, February 28th. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family and Venerini sisters with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now