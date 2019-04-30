Home

St Mary's Catholic Church
17 Waterville St
North Grafton, MA 01536
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
17 Waterville St
No. Grafton, MA
Loretta Commo Obituary
Loretta Commo

Yarmouth -

Loretta Commo of Hypoluxo, FL. & Yarmouth, MA passed on April 18 after a short illness. She was born in Worcester and lived in Spencer. She was a retired real estate broker, a waitress & cashier.

The daughter of Irene (Joncas) and Rudolph Laplume. She leaves two children, Danielle Commo of Hypoluxo, FL & Yarmouth, MA., Edward Commo, his wife Linda & grandchildren Sara, Allison & Jay Commo all of Mendon, MA, and three great grandchildren. She leaves three siblings, Lorraine Peck, Robert Laplume & Nancy Stearns along with many cousins, nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Levins.

Services will be held at St. Mary's Church, 17 Waterville St., No. Grafton, MA on Monday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019
