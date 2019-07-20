Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
18 Richard's Ave
Paxton, MA
1931 - 2019
Loretta Krus Obituary
Loretta (Bevilacqua) Krus, 87

Paxton - Loretta (Bevilacqua) Krus, 87, a long-time Paxton resident, died peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Tatnuck Park at Worcester | A Senior Living Facility. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Charles and Laura Bevilacqua and had lived in Paxton for more than 50 years.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Donald M. Krus PhD in 2009. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Claire McGibbon of Worcester; her son, Scott Krus of Worcester; brother, Charles Bevilacqua of Florida; her sister, Phyllis Schwarz of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, who will miss her dearly. Loretta was also predeceased by one grandchild.

Loretta enjoyed cooking, gardening, singing, bowling and playing bridge. She was an active member of the St. Columba Church in Paxton for many years, and sang in the choir there. Loretta retired after many years with elder services of Worcester. Above all she cherished her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring and celebrating Loretta's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Columba Church, 18 Richard's Ave., Paxton. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loretta's name to Meals on Wheels, 67 Millbrook St #100, Worcester, MA 01606. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019
