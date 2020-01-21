|
Loretta A. (Gauvin) Manning, 83
Northborough - Loretta A. (Gauvin) Manning, 83, a lifelong resident of Northborough, passed away at her residence in Gardner, on January 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She is predeceased in death by a daughter, Kim Scott who passed away in 2018. Loretta is survived by her children, Clydette LaFlamme and her husband Kevin of Oxford; Clyde Manning III of Northborough; Cort Manning and his wife Holly of New York; Lisa-Jo Dyer of Gardner; a sister, Doris Crossman of Northborough; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Loretta was the daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha (Vigeant) Gauvin.
Mrs. Manning worked at Digital Equipment Corp. in Marlborough during the 1990s. She later retired from Compact Computers in Shrewsbury. In more recent years at CVS in Northborough, Loretta was lovingly known as a take charge cashier behind the front counter. Her hobbies included Bingo, playing cards, and word search books. Loretta loved Halloween. Mrs. Manning enjoyed cooking and lived for family gatherings. She faithfully attended her grandchildren's sporting events over the years. A devout Catholic, Loretta was a member of St. Bernadette Parish and taught CCD there years ago. Last Friday, her adoring cat Jack, sat vigilantly all day beside her in bed until the time of her passing.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visiting hour on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 8:15 – 9:15 AM at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Rd. Shrewsbury. A funeral Mass at St. Bernadette Parish, 266 Main St. Northborough, will follow at 10 AM Friday. Burial will be in Howard St. Cemetery. Memorial Donations may
be made to: St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020