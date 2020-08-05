Loretta Inez McKay, 94



Valrico, FL - Loretta passed away peacefully at her home in Valrico, FL on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the oldest of 3 siblings. She is predeceased by her sister Donnie Morris and brother James Capps.



Loretta was a "Rosie the Riveter" repairing airplane carburetors during WWII when she met her first husband Robert H. Jenkins. She then went to beauty school and became a hairdresser and owned a beauty shop. She was predeceased by her husband Robert.



Loretta met and married Roland W. (Mac) McKay and after traveling with the military, she settled in Millbury, MA for 23 years where she raised her 5 children. She made her home in Florida after her retirement from Joseph Leavitt Corporation.



Loretta was a classy lady with a great sense of humor and always enjoyed family parties where there was plenty of fun and laughter. She was a devoted and loving mother to her 5 children and happily welcomed 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, who were all the love of her life. She was predeceased by her son Michael W. McKay, her husband Roland W. (Mac) McKay and granddaughter Nicole L. Rickaby.



Loretta is survived by her daughter Gale Toombs and husband Milan of MA, daughter Linda McKay of CT, daughter-in-law Marilyn McKay-Crumpler of FL, son Kenneth McKay and wife Darlene of MA, son Robert McKay and wife Deborah of FL who lovingly cared for Loretta in her final years.



Loretta was a special lady who will be very sadly missed and forever loved by her family and friends.





