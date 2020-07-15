Lori Ann (Heon) Bartlett, 55
Sterling - Lori Ann (Heon) Bartlett, 55, died at home on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Augsberg, Germany, the daughter of Joyce (Whitman) and the late Lester Nelson Heon. Lori grew up in Lunenburg and graduated from Lunenburg High School with the class of 1983. She has been a resident of Sterling for seven years.
Lori was employed as a document manager for Allegro Microsystems for nine years. She met the love of her life, Bruce Bartlett and the couple was married in 2016. Together they shared a love for the New England Patriots, their beloved cats, family, and taking trips on Bruce's Harley. Lori loved riding horses, crafting, country music and spending time with her son, Dominic and her grandchildren.
Lori was a thoughtful soul, always putting a smile on everyone's face and she will be truly missed.
Lori was predeceased by her father, Lester Nelson Heon in 2009. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Bartlett of Sterling; her son, Dominic Warr and his wife, Sunan of Bolton; her mother, Joyce (Whitman) Heon of Lunenburg; her sister, Christina Boisse and her husband, Paul of Townsend; her grandchildren, Leon and Natalia Warr; nieces, C. Marie Boisse & Vanessa Chase-Cook; and her cats, Colt and Rooster.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. A funeral service honoring and celebrating Lori's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20th at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Hillside Cemetery, Townsend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/
or to Ahisma Animal Shelter http://www.ahimsahaven.org/donating.html
