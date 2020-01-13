|
|
Lori A. (Paradis) Conlon
WORCESTER - Lori A. (Paradis) Conlon, 49 of Worcester passed away Friday January 10, 2020 at UMASS after a long illness. Lori is survived by her husband, Joseph Boswell of Worcester. She also leaves her son, Joseph Boswell Jr. & his wife Alana of RI; her mother, Marcelle Paradis, her sister Jennifer Brier both of Worcester, 2 beautiful grandchildren Jaxon & Wyatt Boswell, a niece Lynnsey Brier and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Lori was predeceased by her father, Joseph Paradis in 2003.
Lori lived life by her terms! She enjoyed watching movies & was an avid reader. The family would like to thank the nurses on 8 North at UMASS, Dr. Islam her oncologist and Dr. Milman her PCP for their care & compassion.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020