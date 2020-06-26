Lori A. (Manyak) Cyr, 49
Douglas - Lori A. (Manyak) Cyr, 49, of Wixtead Ct. died Thurs. June 25 after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Douglas - Lori A. (Manyak) Cyr, 49, of Wixtead Ct. died Thurs. June 25 after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.