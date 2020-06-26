Lori (Manyak) Cyr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori A. (Manyak) Cyr, 49

Douglas - Lori A. (Manyak) Cyr, 49, of Wixtead Ct. died Thurs. June 25 after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
7 Mechanic St
East Douglas, MA 01516
(508) 278-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
June 27, 2020
Our deepest condolences on the loss of Lori. You are in our prayers.
Terri and Terry Flagg
Neighbor
June 27, 2020
To the Cyr and Manyak families. We are so sorry to hear about Lori. You all are in our thoughts and our prayers.
John and Christine Furno
Friend
June 27, 2020
Lori was such a beautiful, loving, generous to a fault human being & loved life and took joy in The smallest things. I am so honored to have worked with her and becoming her friend. RIP my friend.
Joyce
Friend
June 27, 2020
Dave, Kenz, & Josh and the Manyak Family ~ So very sorry for your loss of Lori, my longtime friend. She was such a sweet, loving, kindhearted person. I am blessed to have so many fond memories of her, especially her smile & laughter. Heaven surely gained another Angel, but she will forever be missed here. Keeping you all in our hearts & prayers.

With much Love & Hugs ~
Stacy (Ducharme) Goozey & Family
Friend
June 27, 2020
Our sincere condolences go out to you and your family at this time. Lori was a kind, compassionate, loving person who you could always have a laugh with. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Cheryl and Derek Stienstra
Friend
June 27, 2020
We are so sorry for your tremendous loss. Lori was one of the kindest people I knew. She always had a smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Ken & Kelly Garber
June 27, 2020
My memories of Lori are from when we worked together at the Douglas Elementary School from 2007-2009. Lori was my secretary when I served as Principal there for two years. I enjoyed Lori's smile, her love of her family, and her incredibly hard working spirit! I am shocked at her passing and send thoughts and prayers to Mackensie, Josh and Dave. May she rest in peace.
Kim Taylor
Coworker
June 27, 2020
My sincerest condolences to you all, I had a lot of fun times over the years with Lori. She always, always had a smile on her face and her laugh was infectious. May all your memories stay close to your heart, prayers to you all, thinking of you.
Terry Belanger Oldfield
Friend
June 26, 2020
Lori was the sweetest person. I would often stop by to see her and she always had a way of brightening my day. She was always a ray of sunshine. I will miss her dearly and her Lori-isms. She was the rock of our department and a good friend to us all.

My deepest condolences to the Cyr family. Lori was one of a kind.
Jen Manning
Coworker
June 26, 2020
Thoughts, prayers and happy memories. So sorry for Loris passing. Lots of love from your family in Maine. Love, Chad and Michelle Carter and girls
Michelle Carter
Family
June 26, 2020
Thoughts and prayers and nothing but happy memories. From your family in Maine. Love, Chad and Michelle Carter and Girls
Michelle Carter
Family
June 26, 2020
To the Manyak and Cyr families, we are so very sorry to hear of Loris passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Scott & Karen Yacino
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved