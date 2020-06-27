Lori Cyr
Lori A. (Manyak) Cyr, 49

Douglas - Lori A. (Manyak) Cyr, 49, of Wixtead Ct. passed away on Thursday. June 25, 2020 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years David A. Cyr; her 2 children Makenzie Cyr of Brighton, and Joshua Cyr of Douglas; her parents Roger and Judith (Therrien) Manyak of Douglas; her in-laws Alden and Nancy (Flaa) Cyr of Worcester; her sister Christine Manyak and her spouse Joan Shea of Oxford; 2 brothers Gary and his wife Maria Manyak of Bolton, and John and his wife Erika Manyak of Douglas; and several nieces and nephews. Born in Worcester, MA on Jan. 6, 1971, she lived in Douglas most of her life.

Lori worked as a Special Education Administrative Assistant at Shrewsbury High School. Previously she worked as a Secretary for the Office of Student Support Services for the Douglas Public School System as well as a legal secretary in several Law Firms including Virostek and Virostek in Douglas. A 1989 graduate of Douglas High School, she played soccer and basketball, and was a Baton Majorette in the School Band. She then furthered her education in 1991, graduating from Becker Jr. College. She was a member of the Douglas Athletic Boosters, the Slovak Catholic Sokol and St. Denis Church and their Catholic Women's Council. She loved crafting and photography, and was her family's dedicated event planner and organizer. She was a devoted mom and wife, never missing sports games and activities of her children, nieces, and nephews.

Her Memorial Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 3 at 11 am in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St. Memorial calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St. will be Thursday, July 2 from 4 to 8 pm. Memorial donations in Lori's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Attention: Angelle Kettlewell, 10 Brookline Place, West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445; Memo line: Dr. Yurgelun's Research Fund. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit www.

Jackmanfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church,
Funeral services provided by
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
7 Mechanic St
East Douglas, MA 01516
(508) 278-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
To the Cyr and Manyak families. We are so sorry to hear about Lori. You all are in our thoughts and our prayers.
John and Christine Furno
Friend
June 27, 2020
Dave, Kenz, & Josh and the Manyak Family ~ So very sorry for your loss of Lori, my longtime friend. She was such a sweet, loving, kindhearted person. I am blessed to have so many fond memories of her, especially her smile & laughter. Heaven surely gained another Angel, but she will forever be missed here. Keeping you all in our hearts & prayers.

With much Love & Hugs ~
Stacy (Ducharme) Goozey & Family
Friend
June 27, 2020
Our sincere condolences go out to you and your family at this time. Lori was a kind, compassionate, loving person who you could always have a laugh with. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Cheryl and Derek Stienstra
Friend
June 27, 2020
We are so sorry for your tremendous loss. Lori was one of the kindest people I knew. She always had a smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Ken & Kelly Garber
June 27, 2020
My memories of Lori are from when we worked together at the Douglas Elementary School from 2007-2009. Lori was my secretary when I served as Principal there for two years. I enjoyed Lori's smile, her love of her family, and her incredibly hard working spirit! I am shocked at her passing and send thoughts and prayers to Mackensie, Josh and Dave. May she rest in peace.
Kim Taylor
Coworker
June 27, 2020
My sincerest condolences to you all, I had a lot of fun times over the years with Lori. She always, always had a smile on her face and her laugh was infectious. May all your memories stay close to your heart, prayers to you all, thinking of you.
Terry Belanger Oldfield
Friend
June 26, 2020
Lori was the sweetest person. I would often stop by to see her and she always had a way of brightening my day. She was always a ray of sunshine. I will miss her dearly and her Lori-isms. She was the rock of our department and a good friend to us all.

My deepest condolences to the Cyr family. Lori was one of a kind.
Jen Manning
Coworker
June 26, 2020
Thoughts, prayers and happy memories. So sorry for Loris passing. Lots of love from your family in Maine. Love, Chad and Michelle Carter and girls
Michelle Carter
Family
June 26, 2020
June 26, 2020
To the Manyak and Cyr families, we are so very sorry to hear of Loris passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Scott & Karen Yacino
Friend
