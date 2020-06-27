Lori A. (Manyak) Cyr, 49Douglas - Lori A. (Manyak) Cyr, 49, of Wixtead Ct. passed away on Thursday. June 25, 2020 after a brief illness.She is survived by her husband of 25 years David A. Cyr; her 2 children Makenzie Cyr of Brighton, and Joshua Cyr of Douglas; her parents Roger and Judith (Therrien) Manyak of Douglas; her in-laws Alden and Nancy (Flaa) Cyr of Worcester; her sister Christine Manyak and her spouse Joan Shea of Oxford; 2 brothers Gary and his wife Maria Manyak of Bolton, and John and his wife Erika Manyak of Douglas; and several nieces and nephews. Born in Worcester, MA on Jan. 6, 1971, she lived in Douglas most of her life.Lori worked as a Special Education Administrative Assistant at Shrewsbury High School. Previously she worked as a Secretary for the Office of Student Support Services for the Douglas Public School System as well as a legal secretary in several Law Firms including Virostek and Virostek in Douglas. A 1989 graduate of Douglas High School, she played soccer and basketball, and was a Baton Majorette in the School Band. She then furthered her education in 1991, graduating from Becker Jr. College. She was a member of the Douglas Athletic Boosters, the Slovak Catholic Sokol and St. Denis Church and their Catholic Women's Council. She loved crafting and photography, and was her family's dedicated event planner and organizer. She was a devoted mom and wife, never missing sports games and activities of her children, nieces, and nephews.Her Memorial Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 3 at 11 am in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St. Memorial calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St. will be Thursday, July 2 from 4 to 8 pm. Memorial donations in Lori's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Attention: Angelle Kettlewell, 10 Brookline Place, West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445; Memo line: Dr. Yurgelun's Research Fund. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit www.