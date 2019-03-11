|
|
LoriAnn (Fallavollita) Killoran, 41
WORCESTER - LoriAnn (Fallavollita) Killoran, 41 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in her home surrounded by the ones she loved the most.
Lori was born in Worcester where she graduated from Notre Dame Academy. She furthered education by attending Western New England College and graduating in 2000 with her bachelor's degree in psychology. Lori was the Deputy Director of Victim Witness Advocacy for the Worcester District Attorney's Office where she worked for 19 years. She was honored by being named Advocate of the Year by both the Massachusetts Office of Victim Assistance and the Massachusetts District Attorney's Association during Victim Rights Month in April of 2017 for her extraordinary contributions and efforts to the lives of victims, survivors and their loved ones. Lori heard the voices of the victims and their families and she always had that infectious smile that lights up any room.
Lori loved traveling especially to the beach, baking, hanging out with the family as well as spending quality time with her beloved husband Joe.
Lori was strong, kind, compassionate, giving and loving, but to say that's all is an understatement. She brought great joy to not only her family but to all she met. Lori was and always will be an angel in her family's eyes and without a doubt left an astounding huge impact in this world and on the hearts of each of everyone she left behind.
"You are our legacy, our role model, and our guardian angel. May we all bring as much joy as you have brought to this world."
Lori is survived by her husband of 10 years, Joseph P. Killoran; her parents, John J. and Marilyn A. (Lucier) Fallavollita, Sr. of Sutton; her sister, Jennifer L. Greene and her husband Daniel of Milford; her brother, John J. Fallavollita, Jr. and his wife Heather of Sutton; her mother-in-law, Cheryl A. Killoran and her significant other, Robert Svensson of Worcester; nieces and nephews, Nicholas and Ruby Greene, Andrew, Fiona, Alexa and Benjamin Fallavollita; many extended family, friends and colleagues.
Services for Lori will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours on Wednesday, March 13th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or in lieu of flowers, kindly consider make donations to: YWCA Central Massachusetts Domestic Violence Services, c/o Human Resources, 1 Salem Square, Worcester, MA. 01608-2015.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019