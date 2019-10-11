|
Lorna H. Krause, 90
AUBURN - Lorna Hope (Larson) Krause, 90, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday October 7, 2019. She was born in Worcester on April 4, 1929 to her parents, the late Carl and Harriet Larson. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard A. Krause, whom she missed dearly since his passing in 2005, and her only sister, Harriet J. Durant, who predeceased her in 1993.
Those left to cherish her memory include six children: Steven C. Krause and his wife Patricia of Millbury, Richard B. Krause of New Braintree, Linda G. (Krause) Leake of Auburn, James E. Krause of Auburn, Nancy J. (Krause) Vescere and her husband, the late Frank Vescere, of Auburn, and Jonathan S. Krause of Charlton. Lorna also leaves behind ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Jason and Jennifer Willard, Marissa, Stacie Lee, and Ricky Krause, Jared Paquette, and Fay Krause, Evan and Molly Krause, Mason Krause, Ryan, Sophie, Julianna and Kayleigh Willard. Lorna will be remembered lovingly by her only niece, Judith A. (Durant) Chicoine of Auburn, who she spent many hours with, as well as her friends Stacey Small and Angela Smith.
Lorna graduated from South High School and worked at Sears in the Auburn Mall for 12 years. She met her husband of 55 years while horseback riding and they loved to go on long car rides with no destination, just stopping at places that caught their attention. She missed her dog, EmmaBoo, who was a constant companion in her later years. But her favorite thing was spending time surrounded by her family, listening to the happenings of their daily lives. As a lifelong collector, Lorna enjoyed filling her home with precious antiques and memorabilia which she collected over her many life journeys and travels.
In lieu of calling hours, Lorna would be pleased to know how she touched your lives and remember her being a part of it. Funeral services will be held privately for her family with the assistance of the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, MA 01501. To leave a note of condolence or share a fond memory of Lorna, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019