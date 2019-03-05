|
|
Lorna R. McFee, 70
East Brookfield - It is with great sadness that we, the family of Lorna (Brace) McFee 70 of Howe Street, announce her passing on Sunday, March 3rd at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years Harry McFee Jr. in 2001 and her long-time companion Robert Taylor in 2018. She leaves her children, Harry E. McFee III and his companion Beckie Carlson, Lori McFee and her fiancé Ken DeJordy, Kerri Mitchell and her husband Peter. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She leaves her brother Ronald Brace and his wife Grace of Odessa, Florida and a sister Nancy Bolles and her husband Michael of Hudson, Florida. She was predeceased by her sister Marilyn Gillis and her parents Ernest and Edris Brace.
Prior to her retirement in Estero Florida, Lorna was a dental assistant for 35 years in Spencer. Lorna was born in Moncton, New Brunswick.
All of you that know Lorna will not be surprised, that per her wishes, there will be no funeral services. Her wishes were also that there would be no obituary and that no one was allowed to cry. Unfortunately, her loving family has defied those last two wishes, which would not at all surprise Lorna.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster. A guestbook is available where you may post a condolence or light a candle at
www.shaw-majercik.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019