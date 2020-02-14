|
|
Lorna J. (Miles) Robichaud, 82
PRINCETON/STERLING - Lorna J. (Miles) Robichaud, 82, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, in her home, after being stricken ill.
She leaves her loving husband, Clyde J. Cadoret, Sr.; their children: Clyde J. Cadoret, Jr., of Tennessee, Steven M. Cadoret, of Sterling, Ellen J. Elliott of Ashburnham, Cynthia Cadoret of Templeton, and Donald Cadoret of Tiverton, RI; a sister, Carol Hammer, and her husband, Ken, of Winnisquam, NH; twelve grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Scott J. Cadoret, USMC, who died in 1982; and her second husband, Louis "Red" Robichaud, who died in 1988.
Lorna was born in Woodsville, NH, daughter of Carroll and Rozel (Wright) Miles, and was raised in South Lancaster. She attended local schools, and was a long-time resident of Sterling, before relocating to Princeton 25 years ago, when she and Clyde built their dream home there.
For many years, she worked as a Nurses' Aid at the former Worcester County Hospital, retiring in 1990.
She was a former longtime member of the First Congregational Church, Clinton.
Lorna and Clyde enjoyed traveling – and in 1999, taking nothing but the clothes on their backs, the two traveled the Pacific Coast, from Seattle to San Diego, over a one-month period. They also enjoyed regular visits to Wells Beach, Maine, staying at The Atlantic Oceanfront Motel each time. In later years, they enjoyed the simple pleasures of time spent together at home, doing crossword puzzles and word searches. Above all, Lorna loved her family immensely, and most enjoyed time spent in the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lorna's funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to a . Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020