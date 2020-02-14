Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
For more information about
Lorna Robichaud
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna Robichaud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Robichaud


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorna Robichaud Obituary
Lorna J. (Miles) Robichaud, 82

PRINCETON/STERLING - Lorna J. (Miles) Robichaud, 82, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, in her home, after being stricken ill.

She leaves her loving husband, Clyde J. Cadoret, Sr.; their children: Clyde J. Cadoret, Jr., of Tennessee, Steven M. Cadoret, of Sterling, Ellen J. Elliott of Ashburnham, Cynthia Cadoret of Templeton, and Donald Cadoret of Tiverton, RI; a sister, Carol Hammer, and her husband, Ken, of Winnisquam, NH; twelve grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Scott J. Cadoret, USMC, who died in 1982; and her second husband, Louis "Red" Robichaud, who died in 1988.

Lorna was born in Woodsville, NH, daughter of Carroll and Rozel (Wright) Miles, and was raised in South Lancaster. She attended local schools, and was a long-time resident of Sterling, before relocating to Princeton 25 years ago, when she and Clyde built their dream home there.

For many years, she worked as a Nurses' Aid at the former Worcester County Hospital, retiring in 1990.

She was a former longtime member of the First Congregational Church, Clinton.

Lorna and Clyde enjoyed traveling – and in 1999, taking nothing but the clothes on their backs, the two traveled the Pacific Coast, from Seattle to San Diego, over a one-month period. They also enjoyed regular visits to Wells Beach, Maine, staying at The Atlantic Oceanfront Motel each time. In later years, they enjoyed the simple pleasures of time spent together at home, doing crossword puzzles and word searches. Above all, Lorna loved her family immensely, and most enjoyed time spent in the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lorna's funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to a . Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.

www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -