Lorraine L. Adams, 85
Shrewsbury - Lorraine L. (Flagg) Adams, 85, passed away February 2, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was predeceased by her husband Richard L. Adams. Lorraine leaves her sons Gary and his wife Karen, Bruce and Soony Oakes and Richard and Alice Harwood, her grandchildren David, Micheal and Justin Adams, her beloved niece Carol Storro and her husband Ronald, her niece Lea Wiggins, and nephews Scott and Paul McGrath and Everett Flagg. Lorraine was born July 6, 1933 in Worcester, daughter of the late Lea A. (Couture) and Arthur E. Flagg and lived most of her life in Shrewsbury. She ran her family business, Warehouse Carpet and Linoleum with her son Bruce for many years, she looked forward to spending summers along the shores of Cape Cod in Bourne at Monument Beach Marina. Please honor Lorraine with a memorial donation in lieu of traditional remembrances to the MA/NH Chapter of The at www.alz.org/manh. All are welcome to gather with Lorraine's family Friday February 8th from 9:30 -11:00am at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by a prayer service at 11am in the funeral home. She will then be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury. A Book of Memories to share a message of sympathy or favorite story is available online at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019