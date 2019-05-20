|
Lorraine M. Budreau, 91
Maryland - Lorraine Marie Budreau, 91, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Maryland.
Lorraine was predeceased by her mother, Marion Haberstick and her brother, Roland Budreau. She is survived by her extended family and her many friends that she served with for 23 years of military service to our country while she served in the United States Army. Some of her assignments were in Japan, Germany and many posts within the United States.
Family and friends will celebrate Lorraine's Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 23rd at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 10 Waters Street in Millbury. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Please visit Lorraine's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2019