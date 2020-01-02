|
|
Lorraine "Rayna" (Wright) Connor, 92
Barre - Lorraine "Rayna" M. (Wright) Connor, 92, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center after an illness. She was born in Berlin, the daughter of Walter L. and Charlotte A. (Kelly) Wright, raised in North Orange and had lived most of her life in Barre.
Rayna's loving husband of 59 years, Gilman "Gilly" F. Connor, passed away in 2015. She was one of 12 children and enjoyed gatherings for many years with her large and rambunctious extended family, including siblings, nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces and succeeding generations. She was a beloved figure within the family – a model of strength, humor and independence for generations of nieces and great nieces, as well as for the men in the family, and was ahead of her time. Her wry sense of humor and natural charisma blended perfectly with her loving heart and kept family and friends both entertained and on their toes.
She leaves two loving brothers, Frederick Wright and his wife, Firne of Barre and Charles Wright and his wife, Carolyn of Clarington, Ohio; two charismatic sisters, Arlene "Lena" Wilson of Tully, MA/Merritt Island, FL and Mildred "Millie" Thurston of Merritt Island, FL; many adoring nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and cousins, including her devoted niece, Patti (Wright) Gamache and her husband, Robert, with whom she made her home these last few years. She was predeceased by brothers, Walter, Robert, George and Donald Wright and sisters, Violet (Wright) Chamberlain, Charlotte (Wright) Elwell and Joyce (Wright) Weaver. Her many stories of her youth, including escapades with her siblings and changes in the world in her 92 years, painted a vivid picture for future generations to learn from.
Rayna was employed at Sims Manufacturing in Rutland for 23 years before retiring in 1989. Prior to that she served as a waitress for many years where she enjoyed the camaraderie with regular customers and the opportunity to meet a variety of people. She was an avid motorcyclist riding with Gilly for many years before getting her own Honda Dream. She also enjoyed birding, travelling, gardening, reading, making beautiful hooked rugs for family and friends, and hosting summer-time gatherings at her home for many years welcoming all with a dazzling smile and a cozy seat by the campfire.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rayna's family on Friday, May 1st from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020