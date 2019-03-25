|
Lorraine A. Cournoyer, 85
Grosvenordale, CT - Lorraine A. Cournoyer, 85, formerly of Marcy Ln., died Sunday, March 24, 2019, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter Lisa. Born in Auburn, MA, she was the loving wife of the late Hector Cournoyer.
On September 8, 1956 in Saint Anne Church, in Oxford, MA, she was untied in marriage to the late Hector Cournoyer, who died on June 1, 2001.
Lorraine worked as an inspector for Putnam Manufacturing and Sanitary Dash in North Grosvenordale. She enjoyed crafting, shopping, going out to eat and visiting the area casinos.
Lorraine is survived by; her son, Richard Cournoyer and his wife Teena of Quinebaug; her daughters, Jeannine Witter and her husband John of Plainfield, Lisa Phelps and her husband Shawn of N. Grosvenordale, Donna Obuchowski and her husband Dave of Webster, MA, and Karen Cournoyer of Cocoa Beach. FL; her brother, Earl Dusoe of Oxford MA; her sisters, Nancy Johnson of Webster, MA; and Barbara Elms of Spencer, MA; her seven grandchildren, Ryan, Elizabeth, Zachary, Melinda, Scott, Chris, Tanya and Tommy; her six great grandchildren, Jackson, Olivia, Anthony, Alyssa, Calvin and Amber. She was predeceased by her sisters Dolores Blaine and Phyllis Berthiaume; brother Ronald Dusoe.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lorraine's family from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 219 in the Valade Funeral Home, 23 Main St., N. Grosvenordale. A gathering will begin in the funeral home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of NE CT, Hospice Suite Fund, c/o box 632, Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019