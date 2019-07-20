|
|
Lorraine T. Cozzens, 81
Webster - Lorraine T. (Gulczynski) Cozzens, 81, died Friday, July 19, 2019 after a period of declining health. Her husband of 39 years, Paul F. Cozzens, died in 1998.
She leaves a son, Kenneth P. Cozzens and a daughter, Theresa A. Labonte and her companion Dana Adams, all of Webster; 2 grandchildren, Lindsay Labonte and Nicholas Cozzens; a sister, Rose M. Smoolca of Dudley; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Gulczynski.
She was born and raised in Webster, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Knych) Gulczynski and graduated from Bartlett High School in 1957. She resided in Dudley for 30 years before moving back to Webster in 1989.
Mrs. Cozzens was a clerk at State Mutual in Worcester for 20 years and then at UMass/Memorial Health Care for 8 years, retiring in 2004.
She was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Church. She enjoyed reading and completing jigsaw puzzles.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Michael and Elizabeth Fras at Golden Life for the wonderful care they gave to Lorraine the past 7 months, and thanks also to Uncle Louis Cozzens for bringing her the Eucharist every week.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, July 23, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Road, Dudley. Burial will be in Saint Anthony's Cemetery, Webster. A time of visitation will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 AM Tuesday morning in the funeral home, prior to the Mass. Donations in her name may be made to the Blessed Backpack Brigade, 42 Airport Road, Dudley, MA 01571.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019