Lorraine Cray


1932 - 2019
Lorraine Cray Obituary
Lorraine (Pleau) Cray, 86

Northbridge - Lorraine (Pleau) Cray, 86, died Thursday, June 20, in the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. She is survived by two sons, Roger Cray, and his companion, Cheryl Harris, of Northbridge, and Brian Cray, and his wife, Julie, of Whitinsville; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Mrs. Cray was born in Uxbridge, August 1, 1932, a daughter of Joseph and Rosa (Roy) Pleau, where she grew up and attended school. She moved to Northbridge in 1964.

Mrs. Cray was a nurses aide at the former Northbridge Nursing Home for more than 20 years, and she was a member of Saint Peter's Church in Northbridge.

A graveside funeral service will be held in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Uxbridge, at a date and time to be announced.

The Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave condolences, visit www.carrfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 22, 2019
