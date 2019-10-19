|
|
Lorraine DeLorme, 93
WORCESTER - Lorraine DeLorme, 93, of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday October 15, 2019 in the Beaumont Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center. She is survived by her life mate Joseph Gallagher of Worcester, and many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was born in Worcester, a daughter of Arthur and Sara (Goguen) DeLorme. Lorraine's sisters: Beatrice (DeLorme) Pichette, and Claire (DeLorme) Dow, and brother Bernard DeLorme all predeceased her.
Lorraine was a seamstress for over 70 years. She also worked at the College of the Holy Cross and Memorial Hospital as a housekeeper.
Lorraine will forever be remembered for her kindness and generosity.
A service for Lorraine will be held Saturday, October 26, at 11 a.m. in Rural Cemetery, 180 Grove St., Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 640 Main St., Worcester, MA 01608.
Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019