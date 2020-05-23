|
Lorraine J. Franger 92
West Seneca, NY - FRANGER - Lorraine J. (nee Rich) Of West Seneca, NY, May 15, 2020, beloved wife of the late Robert J. "Bud" Franger; dearest mother of Deborah Smart, Dr. Robert R. (Kristin) Franger, Wendy (late John) Kroboth, Christopher Franger and the late Kimberly (Paul) Bornhoeft; also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; sister of the late Virginia (late Irving) Schroeder and Al (Evelyn) Rich; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private family Funeral Services were held at HOY FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Services for relatives and friends at Ebenezer United Church of Christ will be held at a date and time to be announced. Mrs. Franger was a Registered Nurse at Buffalo General Hospital for several years and later, a nurse for the West Seneca School District. Memorials may be made in Mrs. Franger's memory to the Rev. Steve Scholarship Fund at Ebenezer United Church of Christ or the church's Memorial Fund. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020