Lorraine D. Gately, 72
Spencer, MA - Lorraine D. (Gomes) Gately, 72, of Hopkinton, formerly of Wareham & Spencer, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Golden Pond Assisted Living Center in Hopkinton.
Born in Wareham, she was the daughter of the late Frederic F. Gomes, Sr. and Dorothy "Dot" (Gonsalves) (Gomes) Andrews. She graduated from Wareham High School and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and later Worcester State College, where she received a Master's degree in physical education. After college, she married James Gately and moved to Spencer, Massachusetts where she lived for over 40 years. She taught at David Prouty High School in Spencer and then at Southbridge High School. At Southbridge she became a beloved educator and coach for many years. She coached a variety of sports, including tennis, basketball, field hockey, and softball, receiving many accolades and honors in the process.
Lorraine was a spirited, vivacious woman who loved people and loved life. She made new friends wherever she went with her gregarious nature and sharp wit. She had a reputation as a tough, but loving educator and coach who took immense satisfaction and joy from educating the youth. A talented athlete and life-long sports fan, she enjoyed playing golf and rooting for her New England teams, both on television and in the stands. She was a lover of history, movies, and music, especially Motown. Lorraine was also a devout Catholic and churchgoer who enjoyed giving back to her local community.
She was survived by her two children, James Gately Jr. of Los Angeles, California and Jennifer Gately of Medway, Massachusetts. She was the sister of Joseph Andrews Jr. of Rhode Island and the late Richard Andrews and Frederic F. Gomes Jr. She was also survived by many loving relatives and friends.
A private committal service will be held in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Wareham, MA. As Lorraine demonstrated in life please help your church and local community with memorial gifts in her memory. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.warehamvillagefuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are in the care of Wareham Village Funeral Home 5 Center Street Wareham, MA 02571.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020