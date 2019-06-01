|
Lorraine A. George, 82
EAST BROOKFIELD - Lorraine A. George, 82, of South Street, East Brookfield, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 31. She is predeceased by her husband Donald C. George, who passed in 2012, her sister, Anita Fournier and brother Edgar Langevin. She leaves three daughters, Denise A. Barrett and her husband Arthur of Brookfield, Michelle A. Gonya and her husband Joseph of Wells, Maine, and Tracey J. Mitchell of East Brookfield, with whom she lived; her beloved grandchildren, Robert Connor, William and Kelsey Mitchell, Adam and Samantha Barrett, and Matthew and Eric Gonya; great-grandchildren Bronson, Gavin, and Finley; and her brother Richard Langevin. She also leaves many wonderful family members, cousins, nieces and nephews, and very special friends.
Lorraine is fondly remembered in a part of her life as the beloved lunch lady at David Prouty High, followed by her career and retirement from the Spencer Housing Authority. She was happiest spending time with family and friends, watching her beloved Red Sox and New England Patriots, and paid her kindness forward daily. Her strong faith, undaunting will, and fierce tenacity for life was a stellar example to all that knew her.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Irene (Berthiaume) and Gideon Langevin and lived in Spencer for most of her life before moving to East Brookfield.
At this time, we would like to thank the incredible individuals who cared for her including: Dr. Martin Devine, Dr. Paul Santolucito, the kind staff at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, and the staff of Overlook Hospice Services.
Lorraine will be remembered for her beautiful smile and spirit and will be dearly missed by all. To best honor Lorraine, be kind and dance like nobody is watching
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 4 from the J. Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, N. Brookfield Rd, East Brookfield. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours are Monday, June 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, online memorial contributions can be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation to recognize the struggles and strengths of her close family members.
https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/get-involved/donate-to-ccfa/honors-and-memorial.html
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2019