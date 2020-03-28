|
Lorraine A. Graves, 79
Douglas - Lorraine A. (Rutherford) Graves, 79, passed away in her home, surrounded by those she loved, on March 20, 2020, after a long illness.
She leaves her husband of 32 years, Richard Bruce Graves; five children: Lisa A. Gabree of Pepperell, Lorraine M. "Sis" Virgilio and her husband, John L. Virgilio, of Sutton, Donna L. Cox and her husband, Evrett Cox, in Kansas, Debra Burlingame and her husband, Scott Burlinghame, of Charlton, and Pamela Lovejoy and her spouse, Kim Vasseur, of Paxton; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; a sister, Elaine LeBlanc of Holden; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Gerald Francis and Vivian Rose (Laperriere) Rutherford, and a sister, Ann Gosselin.
Born in Northbridge on June 26, 1940, she was raised in Millbury and later lived in Holden before moving to Douglas in 1985. She was educated in the Millbury school system and, after earning a G.E.D., she furthered her education at Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester.
Mrs. Graves worked as a bookkeeper and accountant for 20 years at the Norton Company, Worcester, before she retired. She was a member of the Massachusetts Chapter of the Good Sam Club.
Because of the coronavirus emergency, the burial of her ashes in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne and a Celebration of Her Life will take place at a later date. There are no calling hours. Please omit flowers.
Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury, has charge of her arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020