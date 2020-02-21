|
Lorraine Ann (Bragg) Hennigar, 86
HOLDEN - Lorraine Ann (Bragg) Hennigar, 86, of Holden, and most recently of Tatnuck Park in Worcester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Lorraine was born in Melrose, daughter of William and Sarah (Welsh) Bragg. She was a resident of Holden for 33 years.
Lorraine graduated with honors from Saugus High School in 1950 and from Salem State College in 1954 with a B.A. in Education. She received a P.H.T. (Pushing Hubby Through) from The Episcopal Theological School, Cambridge, MA in 1957. After graduation from Salem State, Lorraine was a high school teacher in Woodstock, Vermont and Saugus, MA. In later years, she was an office administrator for St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Sisters of Mercy and Campus Ministry at Assumption College all in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Lorraine enjoyed the company of others and being of service to many. She looked forward to oil painting, writing and spending time with family and friends. Lorraine is predeceased by her sister, Phyllis R. Anthony and her husband of 58 years, the Rev. Richard Addison Hennigar. Rev. Hennigar was a Rector at St. John's Episcopal Church in Worcester for 22 years and an assisting priest at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Holden. She also leaves a son, Mark R. Hennigar and his wife, Erin M. Hennigar of Westport; a daughter, Nancy L. Turner and Jerry R. Peterson of Shrewsbury; eight grandchildren, Briana Lounder and her husband, Darrick, Katelyn Maleham and her husband, Mark, Jason Turner, Addison Turner, Bryce Turner and his partner, Betty Gachette, Mykel Turner, Jeffrey Peterson and his fiancée, Nia Michael and Kayla Peterson and her fiancé, Dan Whitehurst; four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, Olivia and Xavier. She is predeceased by sister-in law, Rev. Edna Love and she leaves sister and brothers-in law, Alice Schultz, Ronald Hennigar and Edmund Hennigar. She also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews living throughout the United States, Newfoundland and other parts of Canada.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lorraine's family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 24, in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A funeral service in Celebration of her Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 70 Highland Street, Holden. Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606; the , 3098 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452; or to Worcester Roots, 4 King St., Worcester, MA 01610.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020