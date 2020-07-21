Lorraine A. Jannery, 82
Northbridge & Nashua, NH - Lorraine A. (Brousseau) Jannery, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in her home at Nashua Crossings, Nashua, NH, after a long period of declining health.
She was born in Whitinsville, MA, on January 7, 1938, to Joseph and Jeanette (Labbe) Brousseau and graduated from Northbridge High School. She was predeceased in 2004 by her husband, George E. Jannery, her true love, after 46 years of marriage.
She is mourned by her son, Michael Jannery of Hopkinton, MA; her daughter and son-in-law, Susan (Jannery) Nichols and Bradford Nichols of Amherst, NH; her five grandchildren: Daniel, Timothy and Cecelia Nichols and Emily and Elizabeth Jannery; a sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Norman Benoit of Whitinsville; her sister-in-law, Muriel Jannery of Virginia; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, including her godsons Jonathan Jannery and Steve Benoit.
Lorraine lived in Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Florida, and Maine and made friends everywhere.
During her career, she worked as a legal secretary for law firms in Connecticut and New Hampshire. She was a gourmet cook who wrote and published her own cookbook, "Cooking for George". In her golden years, she won a national cooking contest with one of her recipes, landing her as a "calendar girl" in Benchmark's 2019 calendar.
In 1979, she and her husband founded the Souhegan Valley Chorus which continues to this day to bring their love of music to southern New Hampshire.
During retirement, Lorraine enjoyed travel and took trips throughout the United States as well as abroad.
She had an active spirit, a ready smile, and she loved to laugh. Her greatest love, however, was her family; she was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed.
Her family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff at Nashua Crossings for their kindness and care.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service at 12:00 Noon on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Central Cemetery, Millbury, MA. There are no calling hours. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).
Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury, MA, is assisting the family with the arrangements.