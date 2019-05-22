Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
163 Main St
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 867-3604
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine (Livernois) Johnston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine (Livernois) Johnston Obituary
Lorraine (Livernois) Johnston, 94

LEICESTER - Lorraine (Livernois) Johnston, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday May 19, 2019. Lorraine is predeceased by her husband Edwin Johnston and she leaves behind a daughter, Gail LaPlume and her husband Claude of Leicester; a son Rory Johnston; four grandchildren Andrea Collette and her husband Gary, Brian LaPlume and his wife Stephanie, Laura Lech and her husband Matt and Gregory LaPlume and his wife Esmeralda Barreiro; five great grandchildren Owen and Hannah Collette, Penelope and Coraline LaPlume, and Myra Lech. Lorraine enjoyed her working years; as a Kelley girl, registrar at Leicester Junior Collage, secretary at Spencer Plating and office receptionist at Notre Dame Academy. She loved her grandchildren and shared many loving times together throughout their formative years. The family would like to thank Commonwealth Caregivers for sending Florence and her gently caring of Lorraine in her last years. Burial will private for the family in Pine Grove Cemetery in Spencer. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St. in Spencer is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
Download Now