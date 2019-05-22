|
|
Lorraine (Livernois) Johnston, 94
LEICESTER - Lorraine (Livernois) Johnston, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday May 19, 2019. Lorraine is predeceased by her husband Edwin Johnston and she leaves behind a daughter, Gail LaPlume and her husband Claude of Leicester; a son Rory Johnston; four grandchildren Andrea Collette and her husband Gary, Brian LaPlume and his wife Stephanie, Laura Lech and her husband Matt and Gregory LaPlume and his wife Esmeralda Barreiro; five great grandchildren Owen and Hannah Collette, Penelope and Coraline LaPlume, and Myra Lech. Lorraine enjoyed her working years; as a Kelley girl, registrar at Leicester Junior Collage, secretary at Spencer Plating and office receptionist at Notre Dame Academy. She loved her grandchildren and shared many loving times together throughout their formative years. The family would like to thank Commonwealth Caregivers for sending Florence and her gently caring of Lorraine in her last years. Burial will private for the family in Pine Grove Cemetery in Spencer. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St. in Spencer is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2019