Lorraine M. Lawson, 76
Clinton - Lorraine M. Lawson, 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Shrewsbury Nursing Center. She is survived by generations of nieces and nephews, notably Sharon Gadoua & husband Raymond of Clinton, Mark, Patrick, and Michael Lawson, Jody Ramsey, Karen Tape, and Diana Dalrymple. She is pre-deceased by her siblings Esther Pasquale, Evelyn Wolfe, Walter Lawson, and Richard Lawson.
Lorraine was born in Clinton to the late Walter & Mary (Maha) Lawson. Always optimistic and an inspiration to all who knew her, Lorraine was an accomplished athlete and Special Olympian throughout her lifetime. She held a great passion for music, especially Neil Diamond, and enjoyed seeing him live in concert countless times. Lorraine also took pleasure in watching horror movies and keeping up with the latest films from Hollywood. She was kind and compassionate, and loved all animals, notably her feline companions, who always remained faithfully by her side. Lorraine was happiest while in the company of family and friends and will be forever remembered by all who loved her. Funeral services with burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lorraine Lawson to: Special Olympics of MA-512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020