Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
640 Main St
Shrewsbury, MA
1932 - 2019
Lorraine Liskiewicz Obituary
Lorraine M. Liskiewicz, 86

SHREWSBURY - Lorraine M. (Zigaro) Liskiewicz, a resident of Shrewsbury, passed away on December 4th at UMASS Hospital, University Campus with her loving family by her side. A visitation with Lorraine's family will be on Friday December 13th from 9-10:30 am in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury followed by a funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St, Shrewsbury. For Lorraine's complete obituary please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
