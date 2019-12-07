|
|
Lorraine M. Liskiewicz, 86
SHREWSBURY - Lorraine M. (Zigaro) Liskiewicz, a resident of Shrewsbury, passed away on December 4th at UMASS Hospital, University Campus with her loving family by her side. A visitation with Lorraine's family will be on Friday December 13th from 9-10:30 am in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury followed by a funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St, Shrewsbury. For Lorraine's complete obituary please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019