Lorraine M. (Muse) Courteau, 95
Whitinsville - Lorraine M. (Muse) Courteau, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Fri. May 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Leo H. Courteau in 1995.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Jamie Bates and her husband Jason of Uxbridge, "the apple of her eye" her great- grandson Jaxton Bates, as well as several nieces and nephews, and many great friends. She was also predeceased by her only son, Robert L. Courteau in 2008, and her brother William Muse in 2005. Born in Whitinsville on November 23, 1923 she was the daughter of Frederick J. and Eva V. (Boudreau) Muse and was a lifelong resident of Whitinsville.
Lorraine was educated from the Northbridge public school system, and was a graduate of Northbridge High Class of 1940. She worked as a secretary to her husband at the former Schuster Woolen Mills. She enjoyed daily visits to the Whitinsville Senior Center, where she enjoyed spending time with her many friends, as well as gardening. She was a very talented knitter, making many pairs of mittens, doilies, and beautiful quilts. She was a strong-willed independent woman, who was very giving and kind, and she loved and cherished her family. A woman of great faith, she was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Weds. May 8, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville. A calling hour will be held prior to her Mass at Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville from 9:30-10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donation's in Lorraine's memory may be made to: , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148- 0142. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit:
www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2019